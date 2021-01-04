COVID-19 testing sites throughout the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Free COVID-19 testing will be offered across the Lowcountry on Monday.

RAPID TESTING SITE

Rapid testing goes from 2:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. in the parking garage at the Charleston International Airport. MUSC, who conducts the testing, says results will be available within 30 minutes of getting tested.

DHEC TESTING SITES

Crowfield Baptist Church in Goose Creek from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Summerville Health Department from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mako Medical in North Charleston from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For these testing sites, results will take about 72 hours.

