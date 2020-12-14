COVID-19 to be main topic during tri-county school board meetings

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Tri-county school district are accessing COVID-19 data as students head into their holiday breaks. Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester school board members will discuss virus-related changes and precautions during three meetings on Monday.

The Berkeley County Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m.

It comes after the Berkeley County School Board voted to switch to virtual learning for the holiday break, give loyalty bonuses to district employees, and get desk shields for students in the classrooms.

In Charleston County, the school board there will meet for a final time before the new year.

That meeting is set to begin around 4:15 p.m., or directly following the county’s committee of the whole.

The board will discuss and vote on letting schools out two hours early this Friday.

CCSD Superintendent, Dr. Gerrita Postlewait, is expected to give a coronavirus update.

Dorchester District 2 officials are taking a closer look at COVID-19 data in a meeting Monday night.

There has been an uptick in cases in the county. As of December 7th, several dozen teachers and students have tested positive with many others in quarantine.

The board will discuss the data and how to move forward with its learning process.