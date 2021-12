CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A free COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held on December 4 at Burke High School.

Walk-ins are welcome, and all South Carolinians at the least age of five are eligible for the vaccine.

First and second doses, peds, and booster shots are available. No ID, insurance, or appointments are required.

The clinic will run from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. at 244 President Street.

For more information, contact DHEC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 1-866-365-8110.