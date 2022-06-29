CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police are investigating an incident after a man was found dead Tuesday night Downtown after reports of gunfire.

According to CPD, officers responded to the corner of King and Radcliffe after several reports of shots fired, around 11:40 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man lying on the ground behind a business, “suffering from obvious kinds of trauma.”

Aid was provided to the victim by officers until EMS arrived and pronounced the man dead.

CPD says they do not believe there is any ongoing danger to the public at this time.

Editor’s Note: This is breaking with updates to come as we learn more. Count on 2 for updates.