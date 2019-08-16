CPD: 13-year-old injured in auto vs. pedestrian crash in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 13-year-old was injured Thursday evening after they were hit by a vehicle on Ashley River Road in West Ashley.

According to the Charleston Police Department, officers were dispatched to an auto vs. pedestrian crash around 10:50 p.m. Thursday on Ashley River Road near Ashley Hall Plantation Road.

Police say the driver of a Mazda 5 vehicle was traveling northbound on Ashley River Road when they struck a teenage pedestrian who had entered the roadway.

The victim was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina for injuries sustained in the crash and is currently listed in stable condition.

Investigators remained at the scene to collect evidence for several hours.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time. An investigation is on-going.

“While the cause of this collision is still under investigation, the Charleston Police Department would like to remind all drivers and pedestrians to utilize safe practices on roadways, obey all traffic laws, and be aware of vulnerable roadway users to Arrive Alive,” said Police Inspector Karen Nix.

Anyone with information or witnesses to the collision are asked to call Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.