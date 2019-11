CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department has announced road closures due to flooding in downtown.

Broad Street from Chisolm to Lockwood

Lockwood from Broad to Wentworth

Washington at Society

Hasell and Laurens

Barricades have also been put into place at Highway 61 split off at Highway 17 due to coastal flooding.

Never drive through flooded roadways. Avoid these areas until police say they are clear.