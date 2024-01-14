CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department has issued a traffic alert due to Charleston’s annual MLK Day Parade on Monday.

Officers announced several streets downtown will be temporarily closed to traffic and urged drivers to find alternative routes if they travel through the following areas.

Fishbourne St. between Hagwood Ave. and Ashley Ave. will be closed starting at 8 a.m.

Ashley Ave.

Sumter St.

King St.

Calhoun St.

Courtesy of CPD

The parade route will close at 10:30 a.m. and is planned to reopen around 1 p.m.