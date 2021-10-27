Man arrested for setting wooden crosses on fire outside Eastside Missionary Baptist Church

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tyhier Lasan Grant, 28, of Charleston, is charged with one count of Arson 3rd Degree and one count of Malicious Injury to a Place of Worship. (Charleston County Detention Center booking photo)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested for allegedly setting wooden crosses on fire outside a downtown church.

The vandalism happened on October 23rd at Eastside Missionary Baptist Church on Meeting Street.

According to the Charleston Police Department, an officer patrolling the area observed a wooden cross on fire in front of the church around 4:20 a.m.

Charleston Fire Department responded and extinguished the small fire. Detectives and crime scene technicians investigated the incident.

Tyhier Lasan Grant, 28, of Charleston, is charged with one count of 3rd-degree arson and an additional count of malicious injury to a place of worship.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is being investigated. Anyone with relevant information is asked to call (843) 743-7200 and ask for an on-duty central detective.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES