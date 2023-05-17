CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A letter by Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds was sent out just after 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon stating that he and his family have decided to end his cancer treatments and enter hospice care.

Now, local leaders and close friends of Reynolds are describing the impact he has had during his five years serving as the City of Charleston’s chief of police.

“He has the biggest heart and is one of the best leaders I’ve ever met,” Rev. Rob Dewey, who has worked with Reynolds for many years, said, “and we’re very fortunate that he was able to spend a good portion of his life with us in the Charleston area.”

Many leaders say they are deeply saddened and shocked by the news.

“I didn’t expect his health to deteriorate to that point,” Charleston City Councilman Peter Shahid said, “and it was like, as other people have described it, a punch to the gut.”

Both current and former law enforcement officials are showing their support for the chief and his family.

In a statement, North Charleston Police Chief Greg Gomes said, “Chief Reynolds is a great leader, humanitarian and an outstanding law enforcement partner. The chief, his wife Caroline and the rest of his family and the Charleston Police Department are in our thoughts and prayers.”

Former North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess said in a statement, “Luther and I are ‘brothers from other mothers,’ and we showed our true feelings for each other at all times.

Several Charleston City officials also reacted to this surprising announcement.

In a statement, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said, “Luther Reynolds may well be the finest, bravest man I’ve ever known, and I love him like a brother.”

Shahid says he first realized Reynolds was special while serving on the chief of police hiring committee five years ago.

“He just had a character about him that we recognized that made him stand out from all the other candidates,” Shahid said, “and it was pretty obvious.”

Many in the community are still trying to cope with such difficult news from such a beloved community leader.

“I haven’t cried yet,” Dewey said, “but I’m very sad, but then I also rejoice that he knows God, he knows Jesus and he has a comfort in where he is right now.”

News 2 reached out to the Charleston Police Department, but they’ve declined to comment at this time.