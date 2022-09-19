CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – Charleston residents will have an opportunity to learn about the police department’s de-escalation training in an upcoming webinar.

The webinar on Tuesday marks the third one hosted by the Charleston Police Department and the Citizen Police Advisory Council. The series is a way for the public to learn about the inner workings of the department.

“This is just means to bring in the police department on topics that we feel are important,” said Paul Tamburrino, the Vice Chairman of the Citizen Police Advisory Council for the City of Charleston.

Tuesday’s focus will be on de-escalation training. According to police, it teaches officers how to effectively communicate and actively listen when responding to a crisis.

“I think what they are really going to focus on is how important it is of the training that they do. So, when a new recruit comes into the police department, they’re really going to start letting out how much training they go through,” said Tamburrino.

The session will give the public insight into a topic that has drawn a lot of national attention in recent years because of incidents involving police.

“We have to be realistic, now that you have cameras everywhere you have everything else going on. You know, they’ve always wanted to do the right thing but that wasn’t always happening and now we’re going to watch it in real time,” explained Tamburrino.

Police said using de-escalation techniques gives officers a better chance at successfully intervening in the crisis, while also keeping themselves and the person they’re helping out of harm’s way.

“De-escalation is extremely important and the message that we want to get out is that not only is it effective, but also it’s great when it’s effective and it does work in that, you know, force is not being used,” said Tony Cretella, Captain of the Professional Standards Division for the Charleston Police Department.

The webinar begins at 7 pm. You can sign up here. Questions can be submitted to chspoliceadvisory@gmail.com.