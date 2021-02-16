CPD confiscates handguns from teen, felon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Tuesday confiscated illegal handguns from a teen and a convicted felon.

According to CPD, the two separate incidents happened in the early hours of the morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers noticed a suspicious vehicle parked on the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive. Officers searched the car and found a 9mm Taurus handgun with one round in the chamber and 11 rounds in the magazine under a jacket in the back seat of the car.

A 17-year-old passenger said that the gun was hers, and was charged with unlawful carry of a handgun.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers received reports of a man looking into cars on Amherst Street. When they arrived, officers said the man was acting strange and fled when they tried to approach him.

After a brief foot pursuit, officers caught Desmonta Antwin-Maurice Goodwin (29). While he was being detained, “a Tech 9, fully loaded with one in the chamber, fell from his waistband.”

Goodwin is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on charges of unlawful carrying of a handgun and possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon.