CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police are investigating a shooting downtown that injured multiple people.

Officers were called to America and South streets Monday night around 11:40 p.m. Information on the condition of the victims is not known at this time.

We’re told that shots rang out when officers arrived at the scene.

Charleston Police say one of their officers sustained minor injuries during the incident and a CCSO deputy was assaulted at the scene. Two people have been arrested stemming from that assault.

Police are looking for the suspects responsible for the shooting.

