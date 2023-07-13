CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police arrested a man on Wednesday for allegedly burglarizing his former employer last month.

Joseph Miller, 44, is charged with second-degree burglary for allegedly breaking into the drive-thru of the Blue Water gas station on Savannah Highway, where he used to work.

On the morning of June 20, an employee of the gas station reported a loud bang in the drive-thru area and saw a man in a dark hoodie running from the building, according to authorities. The employee found the cash register open and some money missing.

Security footage showed the suspect, later identified as Miller, reach through the window and use an employee access code to open the register.

Miller was fired from the business earlier in the month, according to police.

He is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.