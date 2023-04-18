CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) introduced the External Review and Assessment Team, which is a team that will assess how well the department has implemented its racial bias audit recommendations.

“Our primary goal – and this is what we keep in mind – is to review and assess the implementation and the recommendations identified by CNA’s Assessment Team,” said Dr. Robert Kahle with the External Review and Assessment Team.

CPD voluntarily underwent a racial bias audit in 2019, and 72 policy and procedural recommendations resulted from the assessment. With one recommendation canceled, 70 of the 71 recommendations have been implemented over the last four years. Now, the third-party review will fulfill the final recommendation.

“We certainly want to understand what has happened since the report from CNA has been published,” Dr. Kahle said. “But they’re also requiring us to take a look forward to make additional recommendations, and to also lay out a framework for how they can assess their progress on an ongoing basis.”

Assessment officials say community feedback is one of the most important components of their work. Thuane Fielding, who serves as the team’s community engagement leader, is responsible for getting citizens involved.

“Ensuring that we as the Charleston community continue to participate in working to bring about harmonious relationships between the community and the City of Charleston Police Department,” Fielding said.

Following data collection through surveys, public forums and in-person interviews, the team will produce their findings in a detailed report.

“We will look at all of the data and documentation that supports the implementation of those recommendations and then we’ll make our assessment. And that will be available in detailed form, likely on a spreadsheet form,” said Dr. Kahle.

The team is scheduled to deliver their final report at the end of June, and they will also provide new recommendations to Charleston Police at the end of the process.