CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department is investigating a collision involving a pedestrian on Thursday evening.

Police said the crash occurred at Fielding Connector and Ripley Point Drive just before 6:00 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to CPD.

The road reopened around 9:05 p.m.

This story is developing. Count on 2 for updates.