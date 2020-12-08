CPD investigating homicide on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Monday responded to a homicide on James Island.

According to CPD, officers were sent to George Griffith Boulevard and Dexter Lane shortly after receiving a call at 6:13 p.m. CPD says that “a male victim died at the scene.”

Information is limited as the investigation is ongoing.

We will provide details as more information becomes available.

Editors note: this story is breaking and will be updated.