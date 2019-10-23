CPD: Investigating school bus fight in James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating a fight on a school bus that happened on Tuesday, October 22.

Officers were called to the intersection of Aruba Circle and Barbados Way at around 4:00 PM.

Officers say they arrived to find a large crowd of James Island Charter School students around the bus with three students still fighting on the bus.

One of the students involved in the fight was taken to the hospital, the others suffered minor injuries.

All parties involved were separated and released into the custody of their parents.