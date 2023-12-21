CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A daytime shooting at a park in West Ashley left one person dead and another injured, according to police.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) responded to a reported shooting at Forest Park Playground shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Once at the scene, officers discovered a male who was dead and another man with a non-life-threatening injury. That person was not taken to a hospital.

An investigation determined the shooting was isolated and officials say there is no threat to the community; however, no arrests have been made and there is no information about a suspect.

Detectives remain on scene at the park and Charleston officers are in the area searching for any additional evidence in this case.

