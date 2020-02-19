CPD investigating shooting on Rutledge Ave

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting on the 800 block of Rutledge Ave.

According to CPD, the shooting took place around 7:25 p.m. Monday night.

A male victim was transported to MUSC; details of his identity and condition are unknown at this time.

No suspect/suspects are currently in custody, but CPD advised that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

News 2 is en route to the scene.

We will continue to provide details as they become available, as the investigation is ongoing.

