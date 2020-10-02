CPD: All clear following suspicious package found at Total Wine

Local News

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Thursday responded to Total Wine (1820 Ashley River Road) in reference to a suspicious package.

Around 7:52 p.m., CPD secured the parking lot. The parking lot was evacuated as the Explosive Device Team examined the package.

As of 9:08 p.m., CPD reported that the scene was clear.

They did not provide further details regarding what was in the suspicious package.

