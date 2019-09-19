CPD looking for possible witness to September 11th shooting on Carriage Lane

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Charleston are working to identify an individual who they believe may be a witness to a shooting near the Aster Place Apartments on September 11th.

Officers responded to the complex on Carriage Lane just after 9:00 p.m. after receiving reports of an aggravated assault with a firearm.

Once at the scene, Charleston police officers said they noticed a black male who had been shot in the leg three times outside of the apartment complex.

The victim was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina with non-life threatening injuries.

Karen Nix with the Charleston Police Department on Thursday released images of a man who they believe is a witness to that shooting.

The individual is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be between the ages of 25 and 30 and 5’04-5’09 in height.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of this individual is asked to contact the on-duty CPD Central Detective at 843-730-7200 or the case agent, Det. Wilson at 843-720-3029.