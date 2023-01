CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help identifying two people who may be connected to thefts at a downtown hotel.

According to CPD, the individuals are considered persons of interest in a Jan. 10 case in which pocketbooks, a cell phone, and custom jewelry were stolen from hotel rooms on Wentworth Street.

Provided by Charleston Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD Detective Chris Coghlan at 843-720-2399.