CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Tuesday responded to a reported shooting on the 360 block of King Street, near Five Guys restaurant.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 11:19 p.m.

CPD reports that a man shot himself in the hand and was transported to MUSC.

There is no word yet on the man’s condition, or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

We will continue following this story and provide updates as they become available.