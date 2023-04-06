CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston mother was arrested after being accused of striking her child in the face with a belt over wanting to wear a skirt to school.

A report from the Charleston Police Department this week revealed that a staff member at an elementary school noticed a juvenile appeared to be upset after arriving at school on February 14.

The child was taken to a school nurse, who observed bruises underneath her eyes and on her bottom lip.

When asked what happened, the juvenile said her mother, Teonna Bradley, hit her across the face with a belt that morning before school because she wanted to wear a skirt to school.

The school’s assistant principal talked to the child’s siblings, who also attend the school, about what happened. The children admitted that their mother hit their older sibling.

All three juveniles were then interviewed by a Department of Social Services worker and later placed into the custody of their grandparents, according to the report.

The report also noted that Bradley had a previous case with the same allegation.

Bradley was charged with unlawful conduct to a child. She is currently held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.