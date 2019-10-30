CPD: Multiple charges filed against man that waved handgun at a Pee Wee football game

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police say that more charges have been filed against a man who assaulted another man on Monday, October 28.

The assault happened in the parking lot of St. Andrews Middle School at 720 Wappoo Road during a Pee Wee football game.

Ronald Bernard Henderson III, 38, was arrested initially charged with simple assault.

On Wednesday, October 30, he was charged with pointing a firearm and possession of a firearm on school grounds.

Charleston Police officers were working off duty at the football game when two juveniles approached one of the officers and told him that a man was waving a handgun in the stands.

As the officers headed toward the stands, another person told them that a man wearing a construction vest was waving a handgun in the stands.

Officers saw a man matching the description of the suspect walking toward the parking lot and tried to get him to stop, but he didn’t.

The suspect would then get into a physical altercation with another man after throwing a punch at him, which led to officers separating the men and Henderson being taken into custody.

Officers searched the area with a K-9 unit but couldn’t find the handgun.

During the follow up investigation, the victim and several witnesses said that the suspect go the handgun out of a blue bag that a female was carrying.

Officers believe that the suspect ran into the parking lot and placed the handgun inside of a vehicle and then started the physical altercation with the victim.

Officials say the additional charges were filed based upon the information from the victim and witnesses.