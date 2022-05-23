CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – “To protect and serve” is the motto of law enforcement no matter how small or furry.

A Charleston Police Officer recently saved a tiny kitten from danger.

According to CPD, authorities received a call of a kitten inside a Jeep engine.

Officer Batiz rescued the kitten from the engine and offered to take the kitten home for the night after failing to find its owner.

  • via Charleston Police Department
  • via Charleston Police Department

The next morning, another CPD Team 2 officer, Officer Crosby, took the kitten to the animal shelter.

After checking for a microchip and updating its shots, Officer Crosby adopted the kitten!

Officer Crosby has named his new friend Clover.