CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – “To protect and serve” is the motto of law enforcement no matter how small or furry.

A Charleston Police Officer recently saved a tiny kitten from danger.

According to CPD, authorities received a call of a kitten inside a Jeep engine.

Officer Batiz rescued the kitten from the engine and offered to take the kitten home for the night after failing to find its owner.

The next morning, another CPD Team 2 officer, Officer Crosby, took the kitten to the animal shelter.

After checking for a microchip and updating its shots, Officer Crosby adopted the kitten!

Officer Crosby has named his new friend Clover.