CPD: Officers investigate shooting in Charleston parking lot

Courtesy: MGN

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers are investigating a shooting that happened in a parking lot in Charleston.

The shooting happened on 5 Radcliffe Street at around 1:40 AM.

When officers arrived on scene, the adult male victim was already transported by a relative to MUSC where he was treated and released.

Charleston Police officials said that investigators remained on scene for several hours collective evidence and getting statements from witnesses.

Detective are sorting through conflicting statements from witnesses and the people involved to determine the cause of the incident.

Police believe this is an isolated incident.

Officers don’t believe there are any ongoing threats to the community.

Police have increased their presence in the area and ask anyone with information to call the on-duty CPD central detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

