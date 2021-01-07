CPD Officers spend their holiday hours helping a Lowcountry family in need

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A team of off-duty Charleston Police Officers and civilians spent their last few days of 2020 collecting items for a Lowcountry family.

The initial call for assistance came after Officer Corey Bishop was dispatched to a home for a domestic violence incident. After speaking with the victim and viewing what was in her home at the time, he believed she deserved better.

For Officer Bishop, this was not a part of his uniform job. Rather, he saw a Lowcountry family in need around the holidays and decided to go the extra mile. He began with collecting groceries from his local Harris Teeter, and upon interest from the store, he explained who the groceries were for. The store then wanted to assist in the good deed and also included gift cards for the family.

But it did not stop with just groceries. With almost no furnishing in the apartment or a place to eat, Bishop knew what was next on the list to help the family of 4. Having a family of his own and also being a Lowcountry resident, he felt the need to be there for those in his own backyard.

Enlisting the assistance of his wife, she created a spreadsheet that detailed what would need to be donated or bought to fully furnish the 3-bedroom layout. Reaching out to individuals on Facebook Marketplace, they asked sellers if they would be interested in donating their goods rather than selling them. To much surprise, many said yes in hopes of helping others out in a time of need.

When the everything was checked off the list, Officer Bishop’s father-in-law offered to pay for the U-Haul to deliver all the furniture. Just 4 days after initially meeting the family, off-duty officers, friends and Bishop’s family group gifted the courageous mother and her children a new outlook for 2021.

She was wearing a mask most of the time—but I could just see it in her eyes that she was smiling and happy and that was pretty special to impact somebody and impact a family just immediately. Officer Corey Bishop, CPD

While the woman did not ask for help for her family initially, it was welcomed. Officer Bishop said that through the process of assisting her, he learned so many are willing to help their neighbors in the Lowcountry if given the chance.

Officer Bishop thanks those who assisted in the gifting: