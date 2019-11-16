CPD: One dead; suspect in custody after apartment parking lot shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police officers responded to call on a homicide shooting in the parking lot of Ashley Oaks Apartments at 78 Ashley Hall Road on Saturday, November 16 at around 1:31 AM.

The victim was an adult male.

The Charleston Police Department says the suspect is in custody and his name will not be released until detectives execute a search warrant.

There is no danger to the public at this time.

Anyone with information can call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-743-7200.