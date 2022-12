CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston police closed a portion of the Crosstown Friday afternoon following an auto versus pedestrian collision.

According to the Charleston Police Department (CPD), a man was struck on Septima Clark Parkway around 4:00 p.m. He was taken to the hospital with “serious injuries.”

Septima Clark Parkway at Rutledge Avenue is down to one open lane on either side, authorities said.

CPD is investigating.

This story is developing. Count on 2 for updates.