CPD: Porch Pirates caught in the act

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) has arrested two people caught stealing packages from porches in the Grand Oaks subdivision of West Ashely.

According to CPD, “a citizen saw a woman she didn’t recognize drive up to her neighbor’s house, get out of the vehicle, walk to the porch and take several packages from the resident’s porch.”

The witness told the woman to put the packages back, and she did. She then got in a car and drove away.

The witness took down the plate number and called police, who happened to be patrolling nearby.

CPD officers realized that a vehicle matching the description “had been involved in stealing mail in West Ashley and Mount Pleasant several days earlier, but had eluded law enforcement.”

When officers arrived to the area, they “found additional packages along the roadside that had been tossed from a vehicle as it left the most recent crime.”

CPD located the car and conducted a traffic stop. During the stop, they found many other packages from various houses inside the vehicle.

The suspects were identified as James Tyler Thomas (26) of Walterboro and Allison Marie Toler (26) of Mount Pleasant.

Thomas is facing three petty larceny charges, and Toler is facing three petty larceny charges and one charge of financial transaction card theft.

The US Postal Inspector is considering federal charges.

CPD gave these tips to avoid porch pirates: