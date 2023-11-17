CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) has announced two upcoming drive-thru turkey giveaways in partnership with the Humanities Foundation.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Volunteers will pass out turkeys at the Charleston Police headquarters from 10 a.m. until supplies last. Drivers will get one voucher per car. CPD asks attendees to stay in the car.

Monday, Nov. 20

Turkeys will be given away at First Baptist Church of James Island starting at 1 p.m. until food runs out. To promote safety, you are asked to stay in your car and have one voucher per car.

If you would like to volunteer for either event, email erichardson@humanitiesfoundation.org