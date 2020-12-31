CPD releases names of officers involved in Tuesday’s fatal shooting on North Romney Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Thursday released the names of the five officers involved in a fatal shooting early Tuesday morning.

According to CPD, the officers were Senior Police Officer Grant Mattingley, 9 year veteran with CPD, Officer Robert Bennett, 4 year veteran with CPD, Officer Nicholas Jones, 2 year veteran with CPD, Officer Ian Efstanthiou, 1 year veteran with CPD and Officer John Wall, 3 year veteran with CPD. All are members of the Team 1 patrol district in Downtown Charleston.

They have all been placed on administrative duty pending an investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

The shooting happened at the Bridgeview Village Apartments around 3:15 a.m., after officers were called for a domestic violence incident involving a weapon.

When officers arrived, there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect — identified as Jason Cooper (28) — and law enforcement.

A CPD officer and Cooper were both shot. The officer was shot in his ballistic vest and was taken to the hospital, but was released later the same day.

Cooper died at the scene.