Crews respond to fire at MUSC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department on Friday responded to a fire at MUSC.

According to MUSC, the fire occurred on the roof of the MUSC Basic Science Building. It burned into the seventh floor.

The Charleston Fire Department reports that the fire has been extinguished, and crews are conducting overhaul and salvage operations.

