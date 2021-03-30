Fight between ex-boyfriends leads to early morning stabbing outside downtown bar

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a stabbing that happened during an early-morning fight outside a downtown Charleston bar.

According to an incident report, officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to Carolina Street around 1:30 a.m. regarding a stabbing that happened about thirty minutes earlier on King Street,

The victim told police he was at Uptown Social with an ex-boyfriend whey they got into an argument that escalated into a physical altercation in the street directly in front of the bar.

After both fell to the ground, the report states the suspect pulled out a small black “Playboy” pocketknife and stabbed the victim in the right hand.

The suspect then got into his own car and drove away.

The victim told police they had both been drinking and states several times that he did not want to get his ex-boyfriend in trouble.

Police say the victim had a visible laceration at the base of his right ring finger and an abrasion to his left arm.