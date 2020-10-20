CPD responding to shooting on Beaufain Street

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is responding to a shooting at 67 Beaufain Street in Downtown Charleston.

According to CPD, the call came in around 10:10 p.m.

A man was taken to MUSC for his injuries, and at this point his condition is unknown.

We have crews en route to the scene. We will provide updates as more details become available.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES