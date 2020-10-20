CPD responding to shooting on Beaufain Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is responding to a shooting at 67 Beaufain Street in Downtown Charleston.

According to CPD, the call came in around 10:10 p.m.

A man was taken to MUSC for his injuries, and at this point his condition is unknown.

We have crews en route to the scene. We will provide updates as more details become available.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.