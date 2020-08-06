CPD searching for missing Charleston juvenile

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Kent Grace Sandefur was last seen leaving her home on Saint Margaret St. in Downtown Charleston around 4:00 p.m. on July 29, 2020.

She was wearing a purple shirt, pink shorts, black shoes and carrying a book bag. Her hair is dyed with purple tips and she does not have any visible scars or tattoos.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is urged to call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD central detective.