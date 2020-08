CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department needs the public’s help searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Trinity Daniels was last seen leaving her apartment on Orange Grove Rd. early July.

She is believed to be in the Spartanburg area as of July 15, 2020.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Charleston Police at 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central Detective.