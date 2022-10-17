CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help locating a man who was last seen at a James Island restaurant.

According to CPD, Andrew Hyams was reported missing by his family on October 17.

Hyams is about 5’11” and 160 pounds. He has several tattoos on his left arm.

CPD officers were out searching a lake at the Riverland Woods Place apartments on James Island Monday evening. Crime tape was set up around a bench and a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office boat was seen in the lake. No other details were provided.