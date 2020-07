CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl, Justice Richardson.

According to deputies, Justice was last seen on Tuesday, June 30, at 2:40 p.m. Neighbors spotted her leaving with numerous pieces of baggage and possibly with a young adult male near Romney St.

Justice is 5’4, 180 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is urged to call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD central detective.