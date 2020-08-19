CPD searching for suspects in theft investigation

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are requesting the public’s help in identifying individuals involved in a theft that happened at a convenience store on Maybank Highway.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the theft happened on Saturday, August 15th at the Circle K on Johns Island.

Police say the truck that was involved in the incident is a white in color Chevrolet Silverado or GMC pick-up truck with a large decal on the top of the windshield and a black ladder rack.

They say it also has very distinct brake lights and running lights in the rear of the truck.

If you recognize the individuals or have any information on the theft, you are asked to contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.