CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are working to learn more about the interactions a man accused in a deadly Meeting Street shooting may have had prior to the Nov. 10 killing.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to a Circle K gas station where they located a gunshot victim. Tyler Heyward, 26, was later arrested in connection with the deadly shooting.

Investigators now want to hear from anyone who may have encountered Heyward during the early morning hours of Friday, November 10 between 3:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. in downtown Charleston.

“We want to clarify to the public that Tyler Heyward was the sole perpetrator and the only occupant of the vehicle involved in the incident,” the Charleston Police Department said in a news release Thursday afternoon. “However, it is believed that he may have passed by or possibly interacted with other individuals before the incident occurred.”

If you believe you had any interaction or encounter with Heyward during the specified time frame, you are encouraged to contact the on-duty Central Detective at 843-720-2422.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can reach out to Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry by calling 843-554-1111 or online at www.5541111.com.