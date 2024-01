CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery of a business.

The robbery occurred on Friday, Dec. 19, in the 1100 block of Old Towne Road in Charleston.

If you have information on the person identified, you are asked to contact the Charleston Police Department Central Detective at 843-720-2422.

If you have information but want to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.