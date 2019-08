WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police say an individual has been detained for an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

According to Charles Francis with the Charleston Police Department, the robbery occurred around 3:50 p.m. at the Bank of America on Ashley Crossing.

No one was injured in the robbery.

