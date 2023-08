CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a home burglary and assault in downtown Charleston.

According to CPD, the incident happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 26. near Marion Street and Jasper Street.

The individual is described as 20 to 25-years-old that stands between 6’00” and 6’03” tall with a muscular build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at 843-720-2422.