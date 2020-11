UPDATE: Charleston PD says the bridge is functioning again and traffic is moving slowly.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department says the Wappoo Cut Bridge is currently stuck open.

It’s currently impacting traffic on portions of Folly Road, Maybank Highway, and Savannah Highway.

Officials say a repair crew is on its way to work on the issue.

Traffic is currently being rerouted; you are asked to find an alternate route until further notice.