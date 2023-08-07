Christina “Chrissy” Mazyck was reported missing from the downtown Charleston area on Aug. 4 (Charleston Police Department)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is searching for a woman who was reported missing from downtown Charleston last week.

According to CPD, Christina “Chrissy” Mazyck was reported missing by her mother on the evening of Aug. 4.

Provided by Charleston Police Department

Mazyck is known to frequent the North Charleston area and may be driving a black Honda Accord with SC tag SVA804. She may have blond hair, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Mazyck’s whereabouts is asked to call CPD’s Central Detective at 843-720-2422.