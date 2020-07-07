Cracker Barrel permanently closes location in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Cracker Barrel has permanently closed its location in Mount Pleasant.

The restaurant, which serves country kitchen inspired dishes, kept its dining room closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it was providing curbside, pick-up and delivery.

A message on the restaurant’s voicemail said, “we are deeply saddened to share that this location has been permanently closed.” It goes on to say you can visit other area locations in North Charleston and Summerville which remain open.

While it is unclear whether the permanent closing is due to the ongoing pandemic, the chain said restaurant sales declined 41.7% and store retail sales declined 45.5% in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

The restaurant is located on North Hwy. 17 in Mt. Pleasant at the Six Mile Marketplace.