CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) The Deparmtent of Transporation is reporting a crash on I-26 E that has caused an exit ramp closure.

As of 7:07 a.m. officials have closed the exit ramp at Exit 211-Aviation Ave. due to an early morning crash.

There are no reports of injuries at this time. Heavy traffic expected for Summerville to Downtown commute Wednesday morning.