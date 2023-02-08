NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An eastbound crash on I-26 is causing traffic delays for Wednesday morning commuters.

The collision occurred just after 6 a.m. Wednesday at mile marker 212, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash, just outside the Mark Clark Expressway, prompted the closure of two right lanes; causing extended delays in traffic.

SCDOT traffic cameras show crews working on the incident.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said there are injuries in the crash.

See live updates below with Count on 2 Traffic: